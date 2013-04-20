Klubbheads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/811fbc99-17c7-4935-b5f9-25f9733a9902
Klubbheads Biography (Wikipedia)
Klubbheads is a team of dance music producers and DJs from the Netherlands. They have more than 40 aliases for their recordings, including Hi_Tack, DJ Disco and Drunkenmunky.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Klubbheads Tracks
Sort by
Klubbhopping
Klubbheads
Klubbhopping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klubbhopping
Last played on
Klubbhopping (1996)
Klubbheads
Klubbhopping (1996)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klubbhopping (1996)
Last played on
Klubbheads Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist