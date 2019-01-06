Freedom WilliamsBorn 13 February 1966
Freedom Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8118c5a1-662b-44df-8294-8d5e98271bf8
Freedom Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Brandon Williams (born February 13, 1966), better known by his stage name Freedom Williams is an American hip hop and dance music performer, who gained fame as the lead vocalist on C+C Music Factory's biggest hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freedom Williams Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Freedom Williams)
C+C Music Factory
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Freedom Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty0t.jpglink
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Freedom Williams)
Last played on
Gonna Make You Sweat
C+C Music Factory
Gonna Make You Sweat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cx1v.jpglink
Gonna Make You Sweat
Last played on
Freedom Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist