Deaf ClubBritish indie five-piece fronted by Polly Mackey. Formed 2011
2011
April
Deaf Club
April
April
Last played on
Lines And Limits
Deaf Club
Lines And Limits
Lines And Limits
Last played on
Chase The Night
Deaf Club
Chase The Night
Chase The Night
Last played on
Forest/Shore
Deaf Club
Forest/Shore
Forest/Shore
Last played on
Mirrors
Deaf Club
Mirrors
Mirrors
Last played on
Sunday
Deaf Club
Sunday
Sunday
Last played on
Break It Slow
Deaf Club
Break It Slow
Break It Slow
Last played on
Moving Still
Deaf Club
Moving Still
Moving Still
Last played on
It, She
Deaf Club
It, She
It, She
Last played on
Hana
Deaf Club
Hana
Hana
Last played on
Lights
Deaf Club
Lights
Lights
Last played on
Hannah
Deaf Club
Hannah
Hannah
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/axxnc8
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
