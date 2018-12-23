PapagenaAll female vocal ensemble
Papagena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8116e922-27c8-40a9-b96c-c228ef52993e
Papagena Tracks
Sort by
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
Trad.
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
Last played on
Gaudete
Anon. & Papagena
Gaudete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaudete
Composer
Balulalow
James Wedderburn
Balulalow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balulalow
Det lisle bånet (The little child)
Trad.
Det lisle bånet (The little child)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Det lisle bånet (The little child)
Nowell, Nowell
English 15th-century: Bodleian manuscript & Papagena
Nowell, Nowell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowell, Nowell
Composer
The Waiting Sky
Oliver Tarney
The Waiting Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Waiting Sky
Last played on
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
Anon & Papagena
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowell, tidings true there be come new
Composer
Last played on
Don oíche ùd I mBeithil
Trad.
Don oíche ùd I mBeithil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don oíche ùd I mBeithil
Music Arranger
Last played on
Music for a While
Henry Purcell
Music for a While
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Music for a While
Last played on
Cattle Call
Traditional Scottish, Katy Lavinia Cooper & Papagena
Cattle Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cattle Call
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Hide and Seek
Imogen Heap
Hide and Seek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvp9.jpglink
Hide and Seek
Jack's Valentine
Libby Larsen
Jack's Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgc7n.jpglink
Jack's Valentine
O virtus sapientiae
Hildegard von Bingen
O virtus sapientiae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56l.jpglink
O virtus sapientiae
Back to artist