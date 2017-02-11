Jonathan Saul Kane (born 1969) is an English DJ, musician – releasing material since 1989 as Depth Charge and The Octagon Man, amongst others. He is also the owner of the record labels DC Recordings and Electron Industries.

He is well known for his pioneering use of samples, particularly from cult films in the martial arts, spaghetti western and pornographic genres. He has also made tracks celebrating his favourite football team (Brazil on the 1990 single Goal) and player (on the 1998 single Romário). Jonathan Saul Kane is often credited for inventing "trip-hop" and "big beat"; he used kung-fu film samples before Wu-Tang Clan. His other aliases include Alexander's Dark Band, T.E.T and Grimm Death.

As a confirmed Kung-Fu movie fan, Kane was involved in setting up the company Made in Hong Kong, which licensed Chinese movies, particularly those made by the Shaw Brothers. Many of these movies are examples of the Heroic bloodshed genre (The Killer, A Moment of Romance). Made in Hong Kong was the first company to release Chow Sing Chee (Stephen Chow) Films on VHS in the UK.