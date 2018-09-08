Bernarda Fink Inzko (born 29 August 1955) is an Argentine mezzo-soprano. Born in Buenos Aires to Slovene parents who escaped from the communist takeover of Slovenia, Bernarda Fink studied at the "Instituto Superior de Arte del Teatro Colón" in Buenos Aires. She won First Prize at the Nuevas Voces Líricas competition in 1985 and moved to Europe. She lives in the southern Austrian province of Carinthia and is married to the current High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko. Her brother is Marcos Fink, Slovenian classical music singer.

Bernarda Fink has sung with leading orchestras including the Philharmonics of Vienna and London, Gewandhaus Leipzig, Radio-France Philharmonic, Orchestre National de France, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, English Baroque Soloists, I Solisti Veneti, les Musiciens du Louvre, and Musica Antiqua Köln and has performed under the baton of conductors such as René Jacobs, Philippe Herreweghe, John Eliot Gardiner, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Trevor Pinnock, Neville Marriner, Marc Minkowski, Roger Norrington, Mariss Jansons, Valery Gergiev, Colin Davis, and Riccardo Muti.