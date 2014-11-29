Les Hurlements d'LéoFrench alternative rock. Formed 1995
Les Hurlements d'Léo
1995
Les Hurlements d'Léo Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Hurlements d'Léo is an alternative rock band from Bordeaux in France. Currently an eight-piece, they have been influenced by the likes of Les Négresses Vertes and combine traditional French sounds (complete with accordion) with sounds of gypsy, Latin, ska, punk and energetic rock.
L'Accordeoniste
L'Accordeoniste
L'Accordeoniste
