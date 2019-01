Les Hurlements d'Léo is an alternative rock band from Bordeaux in France. Currently an eight-piece, they have been influenced by the likes of Les Négresses Vertes and combine traditional French sounds (complete with accordion) with sounds of gypsy, Latin, ska, punk and energetic rock.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia