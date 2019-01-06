The NewbeatsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1974
The Newbeats
1964
The Newbeats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Newbeats were an American popular music vocal trio, led by Larry Henley, best known for their 1964 hit, "Bread and Butter", which was released on the Hickory Records label.
The Newbeats Tracks
Run Baby Run
The Newbeats
Run Baby Run
Run Baby Run
Run Baby Run
Run Baby Run (Back Into My Arms)
The Newbeats
Run Baby Run (Back Into My Arms)
Run Baby Run (Back Into My Arms)
Last played on
Bread And Butter
The Newbeats
Bread And Butter
Bread And Butter
Bread And Butter
Breakaway
The Newbeats
Breakaway
Breakaway
Breakaway
Baby Run
The Newbeats
Baby Run
Baby Run
Baby Run
