Farid al-Atrash (Arabic: فريد الأطرش‎; October 19, 1910 – December 26, 1974), also written Farid El-Atrache, was an Egyptian-Syrian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player, and actor. Having immigrated to Egypt at the age of nine years old with his mother and siblings, Al-Atrash embarked on a highly successful career spanning more than four decades—recording 500 songs and starring in 31 movies. Sometimes referred to as "King of the Oud", he is one of the most important figures of 20th century Arab music.