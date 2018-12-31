Tony Joe WhiteBorn 23 July 1943. Died 24 October 2018
Tony Joe White
1943-07-23
Tony Joe White Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Joe White (July 23, 1943 – October 24, 2018) was an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, best known for his 1969 hit "Polk Salad Annie" and for "Rainy Night in Georgia", which he wrote but was first made popular by Brook Benton in 1970. He also wrote "Steamy Windows" and "Undercover Agent for the Blues", both hits for Tina Turner in 1989; those two songs came by way of Turner's producer at the time, Mark Knopfler, who was a friend of White. "Polk Salad Annie" was also recorded by Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.
Tony Joe White Tracks
300 Pounds Of Hungry
Tony Joe White
300 Pounds Of Hungry
300 Pounds Of Hungry
Polk Salad Annie
Tony Joe White
Polk Salad Annie
Polk Salad Annie
Willie and Laura Mae Jones
Tony Joe White
Willie and Laura Mae Jones
Willie and Laura Mae Jones
Heartbreak Hotel
Tony Joe White
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Rainy Night in Georgia
Tony Joe White
Rainy Night in Georgia
Rainy Night in Georgia
Bad Mouthin'
Tony Joe White
Bad Mouthin'
Bad Mouthin'
High Sheriff of Calhoun Parrish
Tony Joe White
High Sheriff of Calhoun Parrish
High Sheriff of Calhoun Parrish
Soul Francisco
Tony Joe White
Soul Francisco
Soul Francisco
Stockholm Blues
Tony Joe White
Stockholm Blues
Stockholm Blues
Tastes Like Chicken
Tony Joe White
Tastes Like Chicken
Tastes Like Chicken
They Caught The Devil
Tony Joe White
They Caught The Devil
They Caught The Devil
As the Crow Flies
Tony Joe White
As the Crow Flies
As the Crow Flies
Even Trolls Love Rock 'n' Roll
Tony Joe White
Even Trolls Love Rock 'n' Roll
Even Trolls Love Rock 'n' Roll
Takin’ the Midnight Train
Tony Joe White
Takin’ the Midnight Train
Takin’ the Midnight Train
Sundown Blues
Tony Joe White
Sundown Blues
Sundown Blues
I’ve Got a Thing About You Baby
Tony Joe White
I’ve Got a Thing About You Baby
I’ve Got a Thing About You Baby
A rainy night in Georgia (live)
Tony Joe White
A rainy night in Georgia (live)
Steamy Windows
Tony Joe White
Steamy Windows
Steamy Windows
Susie-Q
Tony Joe White
Susie-Q
Susie-Q
Saturday Night in Oak Grove Louisiana
Tony Joe White
Saturday Night in Oak Grove Louisiana
Hoochie Woman
Tony Joe White
Hoochie Woman
Hoochie Woman
Ol' Mother Earth
Tony Joe White
Ol' Mother Earth
Ol' Mother Earth
Wichita Lineman
Tony Joe White
Wichita Lineman
Wichita Lineman
Cool Town Woman
Tony Joe White
Cool Town Woman
Cool Town Woman
Boom Boom
Tony Joe White
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Aspen, Colorado
Tony Joe White
Aspen, Colorado
Aspen, Colorado
