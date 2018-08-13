Sabrina Salerno, also known in her singing career as Sabrina, is an Italian singer, songwriter, record producer, glamour model, actress and television presenter.

During her career, she has sold over 20 million records worldwide and scored 10 international hits, including 3 number ones. Internationally, she is best known for her 1987 single "Boys (Summertime Love)", which topped the charts in France and Switzerland, and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. The song was accompanied by a provocative music video, which established Sabrina's image as a sex symbol. Her other popular recordings include "All of Me (Boy Oh Boy)", "My Chico", "Like a Yo-Yo", "Gringo", "Siamo donne" and "Call Me".