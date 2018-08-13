SabrinaSabrina Salerno, singer of “Boys”. Born 15 March 1968
Sabrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8108f633-0910-42c0-b8e3-0bb4b7223b7f
Sabrina Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabrina Salerno, also known in her singing career as Sabrina, is an Italian singer, songwriter, record producer, glamour model, actress and television presenter.
During her career, she has sold over 20 million records worldwide and scored 10 international hits, including 3 number ones. Internationally, she is best known for her 1987 single "Boys (Summertime Love)", which topped the charts in France and Switzerland, and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. The song was accompanied by a provocative music video, which established Sabrina's image as a sex symbol. Her other popular recordings include "All of Me (Boy Oh Boy)", "My Chico", "Like a Yo-Yo", "Gringo", "Siamo donne" and "Call Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sabrina Tracks
Sort by
Boys
Sabrina
Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys
Last played on
Boys Boys Boys
Sabrina
Boys Boys Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys Boys Boys
Last played on
Boys (Summertime Love)
Sabrina
Boys (Summertime Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys (Summertime Love)
Last played on
Summertime Love
Sabrina
Summertime Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime Love
Last played on
Boys (Summertime Love)
Sabrina
Boys (Summertime Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys (Summertime Love)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sabrina
Sabrina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist