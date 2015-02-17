Clayhill was a British three-piece folk band comprising Ali Friend, Ted Barnes and vocalist Gavin Clark. They released their debut album Small Circle in 2004, and released two EPs and another LP, Mine at Last (2006). Throughout the summer of 2006 they toured with Mercury Music Prize winners Gomez and Beth Orton, as the support act on both her UK and US tours to promote Comfort of Strangers.

In 2004, they appeared in the special Christmas concert at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London as one of Aqualung's special guests. In the same year their song "Afterlight" was used in the soundtrack of acclaimed Shane Meadows thriller Dead Man's Shoes. Their cover of The Smiths's "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" is featured on This Is England, also directed by Meadows.

Gavin Clark, lead singer of Clayhill, is featured on four albums by UNKLE: War Stories, End Titles... Stories for Film, Where Did the Night Fall and Another Night Out. He sings the track "Keys to the Kingdom", "Broken" and several on End Titles... Stories for Film. He was formerly in the band Sunhouse whose music features in Shane Meadows's Twenty Four Seven.