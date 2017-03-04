Terry WeyBorn 15 September 1985
Terry Wey (born 15 September 1985) is a classical countertenor, specialising in historically informed performance. As a boy soprano, he was a soloist of the Wiener Sängerknaben.
Born in Bern in a Swiss-American family of musicians, Wey began his vocal training as a member of the Wiener Sängerknaben and also studied the piano. From 2003, he appeared internationally in concert- and opera. His love of Renaissance music made him join the vocal ensemble Cinquecento.
Terry Wey Tracks
Demetrio - Dal Mio Ben Che Tanto Amai
Johann Adolf Hasse
L'Arsace: "Quell'usignuolo"
Domenico Natale Sarro
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sub olea pacis et palma virtutis - melodrama de S. Wenceslao ZWV.175
Jan Dismas Zelenka
