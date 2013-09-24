KTUFormed March 1999
KTU Biography (Wikipedia)
KTU (pronounced K2) is a progressive/experimental musical supergroup. In 2004 Trey Gunn and Pat Mastelotto started collaborating with Kimmo Pohjonen and Samuli Kosminen, forming KTU out of their respective duos TU and Kluster.
