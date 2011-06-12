Museo RosenbachFormed 1971
Museo Rosenbach
1971
Museo Rosenbach Biography (Wikipedia)
Museo Rosenbach is an Italian progressive rock band whose album Zarathustra, in spite of the limited success it scored in the 1970s, is today considered a cornerstone of the genre.
Del'eterno Ritorno
Della Natura
