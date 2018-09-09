Chris PotterJazz saxophonist. Born 1 January 1970
Chris Potter
1971-01-01
Chris Potter Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Potter (born January 1, 1971) is an American jazz saxophonist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. His main instrument is tenor sax, but he also performs on soprano and alto saxes, bass clarinet, flutes, guitar, and piano.
Potter came to prominence as a sideman with trumpeter Red Rodney, before stints with drummer Paul Motian, bassist Dave Holland, trumpeter Dave Douglas and others. He recorded his debut album in 1993 and according to critic Steve Huey, "quietly became one of the more sophisticated and respected stylists of the '90s and early 2000s."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Potter Tracks
M&M (feat. Chris Potter)
Elftet
M&M (feat. Chris Potter)
M&M (feat. Chris Potter)
Last played on
The Dreamer Is The Dream
Chris Potter
The Dreamer Is The Dream
Wayfinder
Chris Potter
Wayfinder
Wayfinder
Last played on
Sonic Anomaly
Chris Potter
Sonic Anomaly
Sonic Anomaly
Last played on
Memory and Desire
Chris Potter
Memory and Desire
Memory and Desire
Last played on
Wine Dark Sea
Chris Potter
Wine Dark Sea
Wine Dark Sea
Last played on
Kalypso
Chris Potter
Kalypso
Kalypso
Last played on
Body And Soul
Chris Potter
Body And Soul
Body And Soul
Last played on
Family Tree
Chris Potter
Family Tree
Family Tree
Last played on
Snake Oil
Chris Potter
Snake Oil
Snake Oil
Last played on
The Wheel
Chris Potter
The Wheel
The Wheel
Last played on
Nudnik
Chris Potter
Nudnik
Nudnik
Last played on
Boots
Chris Potter
Boots
Boots
Last played on
Small Wonder
Chris Potter
Small Wonder
Small Wonder
Last played on
Rumples
Chris Potter
Rumples
Rumples
Last played on
Yesterday
Chris Potter
Yesterday
Yesterday
Last played on
