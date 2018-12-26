Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal ChoirFormed 1952
1952
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir is an internationally renowned World Music ensemble that performs modern arrangements of traditional Bulgarian folk melodies. It is most recognized for its contribution to Marcel Cellier's Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices) project. First created in 1952 as the Ensemble for Folk Songs of the Bulgarian Radio by Georgi Boyadjiev, the choir is now under the direction of Dora Hristova. The choir was granted the name Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares by Marcel Cellier in 1997, in recognition of the fact that it had contributed most of the songs on the original compilations.
Kalimankou Denkou (The Evening Gathering)
Polegnala E Todora
Atmadja Duma Strachilu
Svatba (Wedding) (Road Trip)
Ergen Deda (Live on KEXP)
Pora Sotunda (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Ghiore Dos (Teasing) (Classic Artist)
Stani Mi Maytcho (Get Up, My Daughter) (Classic Artist)
Unison (feat. Lisa Gerrard)
Pilentze Pee
Erghen Diado
Izpoved
Kval Sviri
Kalimankou Denkou [the Evening Gathering]
Shope Shope
Pilentzee Pee
Cry Of A Lady
Kalimankou Denkou
Matona mia cara; Ergen deda
Alleliua and Bogorodiste
3 Songs by Le Mystere de Voix Bulgares - Group 3
3 Songs by Le Mystere de Voix Bulgares - Group 2
4 Songs by Le Mystere de Voix Bulgares - Group 1
Pole-Nale E Todor
More Zajeni Se Ghiouro / Tche Da Ti Kupim Bela Seitsa
Lazarski Bouenets
Strati Na Angelaki
Svatba
Izel e Delio Haidutin
Come Into Leaf, Thou Forest
Tebe Peem Za Ovchariya
Schopska Pesen
