Jiminy Cricket is the Walt Disney version of the Talking Cricket (Italian: Il Grillo Parlante), a fictional character created by Italian writer Carlo Collodi for his children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio, which Disney adapted into the animated film Pinocchio in 1940. Originally an unnamed, minor character in Collodi's novel, he was transformed in the Disney version into a comical and wise partner who accompanies Pinocchio on his adventures, having been appointed by the Blue Fairy (known in the book as The Fairy with Turquoise Hair) to serve as Pinocchio's official conscience. His design is different from real crickets, which are black or dark brown, with very long antennae and he dresses like a gentleman from the 19th century. Since his debut in Pinocchio, he has become a recurring iconic Disney character and has made numerous other appearances.