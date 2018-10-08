Eva Dell'AcquaBorn 28 January 1856. Died 12 February 1930
Eva Dell'Acqua
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1856-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80f780a4-f500-408a-bd88-3c049204d0ed
Eva Dell'Acqua Biography (Wikipedia)
Eva Dell'Acqua (28 January 1856 – 12 February 1930) was a Belgian singer and composer of Italian ancestry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eva Dell'Acqua Tracks
Sort by
Villanelle
Eva Dell'Acqua
Villanelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psmzc.jpglink
Villanelle
Conductor
Last played on
Villanelle (With the Swallow)
Eva Dell'Acqua
Villanelle (With the Swallow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Villanelle (With the Swallow)
Last played on
Villanelle
Eva Dell'Acqua
Villanelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Villanelle
Last played on
Eva Dell'Acqua Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist