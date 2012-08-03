Guardian AlienFormed 2010
Guardian Alien
2010
Guardian Alien Biography (Wikipedia)
Guardian Alien is a music project started by drummer Greg Fox. There have been many collaborators since the project's inception in 2010, and it is currently the duo of Fox and Alexandra Drewchin.
Guardian Alien Tracks
See the World Given To A One Love Entity (Part 1)
