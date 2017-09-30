Chris Traynor (born June 22, 1973, in Long Island, New York) is an American guitarist, bassist and studio musician. He has played with Orange 9mm, Helmet, Bush, Rival Schools, Institute, Gavin Rossdale, and High Desert Fires.

Traynor has performed live with the British rock band Blur, recorded bass and guitars on Katy Perry's "Use Your Love" with producer Junior Sanchez, and recorded guitars for Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac, producer Dave Stewart, and Pharrell of N*E*R*D. Traynor has also done studio soundtrack work with Blue Man Group, and with critically acclaimed indie rock band Rival Schools.

Traynor has studied guitar with Mark Lonergan from Band of Susans, Richard Lloyd of the rock band Television, Robert Fripp's Guitar Craft, and bluegrass phenomenon Michael Daves.

Traynor is currently living in Los Angeles and is touring with Bush. He is also in the process of releasing High Desert Fires' debut album Light is the Revelation. He continually writes for soundtrack and television music.