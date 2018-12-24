AnimotionFormed 1983
Animotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80f0eccf-a8c4-4de7-bdab-1606777e223b
Animotion Biography (Wikipedia)
Animotion is an American synthpop band from Los Angeles, California, best known for the songs "Obsession", "Let Him Go", "I Engineer, and "Room to Move".
Formed in 1983 from the remnants of a retro science-fiction band called Red Zone, they signed a record deal with Mercury Records in 1984 and made four albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Animotion Tracks
Sort by
Obsession
Animotion
Obsession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Obsession
Last played on
Obsession (snippet)
Animotion
Obsession (snippet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Obsession (snippet)
Last played on
Animotion Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist