EnchantmentUSA 70s dance. Formed 1966
Enchantment
1966
Enchantment Biography (Wikipedia)
Enchantment is a soul/R&B band formed in Detroit, Michigan by Emanuel "EJ" Johnson, Joe "Jobie" Thomas, Bobby Green, Edgar "Mickey" Clanton, and David Banks. They are best known for their mid-1970s hits, "Gloria", "Sunshine" and "It's You That I Need".
Enchantment Tracks
Anyway You Want It
Sunny Shine Feeling
Come On And Ride
It's You That I Need
