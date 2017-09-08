James Chance and The ContortionsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1980
James Chance and The Contortions
1977
James Chance and the Contortions (also known simply as Contortions or James White and the Blacks) is a musical group led by saxophonist and vocalist James Chance, formed in 1977. They were a central act of New York City's downtown no wave music scene in the late 1970s, and were featured on the influential compilation No New York (1978).
Design To Kill
Contort Yourself
Contort Yourself
Anesthetic
Dish It Out
Exercise the Funk
Twice Removed
That's When You're Heartbreaks Begin
