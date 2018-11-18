Jacob Miller (4 May 1952 – 23 March 1980) was a Jamaican reggae artist and a Rastafari. His first recording session was with the famous Clement "Sir Coxsone" Dodd in the late 1960s. While pursuing a prolific solo career, he became the lead singer for the reggae group Inner Circle. Miller recorded and toured with Inner Circle until he and his son died in a car accident in 1980. Miller was only 27 years old.