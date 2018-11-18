Jacob MillerBorn 4 May 1952. Died 23 March 1980
Jacob Miller
1952-05-04
Jacob Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Miller (4 May 1952 – 23 March 1980) was a Jamaican reggae artist and a Rastafari. His first recording session was with the famous Clement "Sir Coxsone" Dodd in the late 1960s. While pursuing a prolific solo career, he became the lead singer for the reggae group Inner Circle. Miller recorded and toured with Inner Circle until he and his son died in a car accident in 1980. Miller was only 27 years old.
Jacob Miller Tracks
Each One Teach One
Each One Teach One
Knocking Version
Knocking Version
Keep On Knocking
Keep On Knocking
False Rasta
False Rasta
Last played on
Healing Of The Nation
Healing Of The Nation
Last played on
Tenement Yard (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller)
Tenement Yard (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller)
Last played on
Deck The Halls
Deck The Halls
Last played on
Wish You A Merry Christmas
Wish You A Merry Christmas
Last played on
We Wish You an Irie Christmas
Tenement Yard
Tenement Yard
Last played on
Baby I Love You So
Baby I Love You So
Last played on
Tenement Yard (News Carryin' Dread) (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller)
Tenement Yard (News Carryin' Dread) (feat. Chronixx & Jacob Miller)
Last played on
Some of them say a Rasta
Some of them say a Rasta
Last played on
Suzy Wong
Suzy Wong
Last played on
Tired Fi Lick Weed
Tired Fi Lick Weed
Last played on
Tenement Yard
Tenement Yard
Last played on
All I Want For Ismas
All I Want For Ismas
Last played on
