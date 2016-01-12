Timothy William "TW" Walsh (born January 26, 1975 in Melrose, Massachusetts) is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, mixing engineer and mastering engineer.

In August 2003, Walsh officially joined Pedro the Lion, led by David Bazan. He had been occasionally been playing live with the band and contributing to recordings since 2000. The two would also collaborate on Bazan's Headphones project. Walsh was, aside from Bazan, the only other official member of Pedro the Lion, and was heavily involved in the recording of Pedro the Lion's Achilles Heel. Citing personal and financial reasons, Walsh left both projects in late 2005, after which Bazan retired the Pedro the Lion moniker. In 2009 Walsh mixed and mastered Bazan's Curse Your Branches album, and has worked on several Bazan releases since.

Walsh has released six solo albums since 1999, and a handful of EPs and singles.

Walsh also provided musical, mastering and production assistance for other artists, including Sufjan Stevens—for whom he mastered All Delighted People, Planetarium, Carrie and Lowell Live and The Age of Adz—Starflyer 59, Ben Gibbard, Nathaniel Rateliff, Damien Jurado, Cold War Kids, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Shins, Kristin Hersh, and nearly 1,000 others.