TracieTracie Young. Born 1965
Tracie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80e9f452-5246-4a8c-ad64-189cdc784b37
Tracie Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracie Young (often just billed as Tracie; born 1965) is a former English pop singer in the 1980s. She achieved success after becoming a protégée of Paul Weller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracie Tracks
Sort by
The House That Jack Built
Tracie
The House That Jack Built
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The House That Jack Built
Last played on
Spring Summer Autumn
Tracie
Spring Summer Autumn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Summer Autumn
Last played on
Give It Some Emotion
Tracie
Give It Some Emotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You When You Sleep
Tracie
I Love You When You Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You When You Sleep
Last played on
Tracie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist