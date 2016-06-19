NightmareFrench metal band. Formed 1979
Nightmare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80e8a7f9-fbfc-4f43-921f-94b1b77379ce
Nightmare Biography (Wikipedia)
Nightmare is a power metal band, native of Grenoble, France. The band was influenced by the new wave of British heavy metal phenomenon developing in the UK in the 1980s and started their career playing classic heavy metal, that later changed to power metal with death metal and thrash metal influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nightmare Tracks
Sort by
You (QUIX Remix)
Slander & Nightmare
You (QUIX Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You (QUIX Remix)
Performer
Remix Artist
Last played on
The Gospel Of Judas
Nightmare
The Gospel Of Judas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gospel Of Judas
Last played on
Nightmare Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist