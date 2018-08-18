Anna Maria LenngrenBorn 18 June 1754. Died 8 March 1817
Anna Maria Lenngren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1754-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80e89a31-7687-4c85-851d-92f90df20504
Anna Maria Lenngren Tracks
Sort by
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Sven-Eric Johanson
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Fyra visor om arstiderna (4 songs about the Seasons)
Last played on
Back to artist