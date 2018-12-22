Mo-Ho-Bish-O-Pi were an English indie rock group formed in 1996. The trio included Martin Bimrose on guitar, Richard Arnold on drums and Mike Carter on bass. Formed in 1996 when the members were studying fine art at Cardiff University, the band has released material under various record labels, including Soda, FF Vinyl, and V2.

The band's sound was described by NME as being "as eclectic as their name is confusing". Likened to Beck, Sonic Youth and Pavement, Mo-Ho-Bish-O-Pi have been reported as being "closer to The Flaming Lips with overtones of Bis and ABBA". Their "punky garage" sound is evident on singles such as Drop Jaw and Playboy, while a melancholic and perhaps more accessible side is demonstrated on Names for Nameless Things.

The band's name is derived from Moho bishopi, the scientific name of the Moloka‘i ‘ō‘ō, an extinct bird known to have lived in Hawaii. Martin Bimrose saw an article about the bird in the Reader's Digest whilst waiting at the dentists. He thought that with some imaginative punctuation, "the name could be as mad as he is".