ShironamhinBangladeshi Fusion Band. Formed 1996
Shironamhin
1996
Shironamhin Biography (Wikipedia)
Shironamhin (Bengali: শিরোনামহীন Śirōnāmahīn English: Untitled) is an independent band from Dhaka, Bangladesh. They have presented orchestration with rock gesture in Bengali music. They have infused classical instruments such as sarod, cello, flute, esraj, violin and many more.
It was founded in 1996 by Ziaur Rahman Zia with Jewel and Bulbul. Their first album Jahajee was released in 2004. Since they have released 5 studio albums and several mixed albums. Their latest album titled Shironamhin Shironamhin was released on 19 July 2013 Present members of this band are Ziaur Rahman (bass and compose), Kazi Ahmad Shafin (drums), Diat Khan (guitar), Rashel Kabir (keyboard) and Sheikh Ishtiaque (vocal).
Shironamhin Tracks
Gram Chara Oi Ranga Matir Poth
Shironamhin
Gram Chara Oi Ranga Matir Poth
Gram Chara Oi Ranga Matir Poth
Valobasha Megh
Shironamhin
Valobasha Megh
Valobasha Megh
