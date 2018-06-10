Clyde OtisAmerican songwriter and record producer. Born 11 September 1924. Died 8 January 2008
1924-09-11
Clyde Otis (September 11, 1924 – January 8, 2008), born in Prentiss, Mississippi, United States, was an American songwriter and record producer, best known for his collaboration with singer Brook Benton, and for being one of the first African-American A&R executives at a major label.
According to the music licensing organization Broadcast Music Inc., Otis is credited as the writer or co-writer of almost 800 songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
Max Richter
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
Jungle Drums
Clyde Otis
Jungle Drums
Jungle Drums
