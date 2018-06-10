Clyde Otis (September 11, 1924 – January 8, 2008), born in Prentiss, Mississippi, United States, was an American songwriter and record producer, best known for his collaboration with singer Brook Benton, and for being one of the first African-American A&R executives at a major label.

According to the music licensing organization Broadcast Music Inc., Otis is credited as the writer or co-writer of almost 800 songs.