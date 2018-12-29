The Pearl Harts
The Pearl Harts Performances & Interviews
The Pearl Harts chat to Gemma Cairney
2018-02-24
Gemma Cairney is joined by the London-based duo The Pearl Harts, following the release of their debut album 'Glitter and Spit'.
The Pearl Harts chat to Gemma Cairney
The Pearl Harts Tracks
Different Kinda Girl
The Pearl Harts
Different Kinda Girl
Hit The Bottle
The Pearl Harts
Hit The Bottle
Hit The Bottle
The Rush
The Pearl Harts
The Rush
LARA
The Pearl Harts
LARA
LARA
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
The Pearl Harts, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Marsicans, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Malena Zavala, Sports Team, Saltwater Sun, AERIS ROVES, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, The Dunts, Another Sky, Saint Agnes, Far Caspian, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Skinner Brothers, Thyla, Lauran Hibberd, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, Ivory Wave, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Gently Tender, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, Ormstons, The Mysterines, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs
Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK
