TacoDutch singer. Born 21 July 1955
Taco
1955-07-21
Taco Biography
Taco Ockerse (born July 21, 1955), usually known mononymously as Taco, is an Indonesian-born Dutch singer and entertainer who started his career in Germany.
Taco Tracks
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
