Pammi BaiBorn 9 November 1965
Pammi Bai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80da371d-22fb-4baf-b6a7-8ee646aad002
Pammi Bai Biography (Wikipedia)
Parmjit Singh Sidhu (Punjabi: ਪਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ), professionally known as Pammi Bai, is an Indian singer, songwriter and Bhangra dancer from Patiala.
He is considered as one of the most notable figures in the world of Punjabi music specialising in the traditional folk dance of Punjab; Bhangra. Since 1987, he gained national attention with the song "Ashke." Since then, he has gone on to record 12 albums, and has performed internationally with his band. He was given the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award on 4 October 2016 by President Pranab Mukheerjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for his contribution to the world of Punjabi folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pammi Bai Tracks
Sort by
Maa
Pammi Bai
Maa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maa
Last played on
Punjabi Jatt
Pammi Bai
Punjabi Jatt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punjabi Jatt
Last played on
Jatt Panjabi
Pammi Bai
Jatt Panjabi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jatt Panjabi
Last played on
Gaddi
Pammi Bai
Gaddi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaddi
Last played on
Ashke
Pammi Bai
Ashke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashke
Last played on
Punjaba
Pammi Bai
Punjaba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punjaba
Last played on
Maa [T Series]
Pammi Bai
Maa [T Series]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maa [T Series]
Last played on
Rangla Punjab
Pammi Bai
Rangla Punjab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rangla Punjab
Last played on
Pammi Bai Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist