Parmjit Singh Sidhu (Punjabi: ਪਰਮਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ), professionally known as Pammi Bai, is an Indian singer, songwriter and Bhangra dancer from Patiala.

He is considered as one of the most notable figures in the world of Punjabi music specialising in the traditional folk dance of Punjab; Bhangra. Since 1987, he gained national attention with the song "Ashke." Since then, he has gone on to record 12 albums, and has performed internationally with his band. He was given the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award on 4 October 2016 by President Pranab Mukheerjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for his contribution to the world of Punjabi folk music.