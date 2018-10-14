Charlie DanielsBorn 28 October 1936
Charlie Daniels
1936-10-28
Charlie Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward Daniels (born October 28, 1936) is an American multi-instrumentalist, lyricist, and singer, known for his contributions to Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music. He is perhaps best known for his number-one country hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia". Daniels has been active as a singer and musician since the 1950s. He was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009, and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.
Charlie Daniels Tracks
Devil Went Down To Georgia
Charlie Daniels
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You
Bob Dylan
Tell Me That It Isn't True
Bob Dylan
One More Night
Bob Dylan
Lay Lady Lay
Bob Dylan
Peggy Day
Bob Dylan
I Threw It All Away
Bob Dylan
To Be Alone With You
Bob Dylan
Nashville Skyline Rag
Bob Dylan
Girl From The North Country
Bob Dylan
long haired country boy
Charlie Daniels
Night Hawk
Charlie Daniels
Yipee Ki Yea
Charlie Daniels
Ghost Riders in the Sky: A Cowboy Legend
Charlie Daniels
Running With The Crowd
Charlie Daniels
Honky Tonk Life
Charlie Daniels
Stay All Night (Stay A Little Longer)
Charlie Daniels
Old Rock n Roller
Charlie Daniels
Tennessee Two Step
Charlie Daniels
Sure Beats Pickin Cotton
Charlie Daniels
Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye
Charlie Daniels
