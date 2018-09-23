Klaus NomiBorn 24 January 1944. Died 6 August 1983
Klaus Nomi Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Sperber (January 24, 1944 – August 6, 1983), better known as Klaus Nomi, was a German countertenor noted for his wide vocal range and an unusual, otherworldly stage persona.
Nomi was known for his bizarrely visionary theatrical live performances, heavy make-up, unusual costumes, and a highly stylized signature hairdo that flaunted a receding hairline. His songs were equally unusual, ranging from synthesizer-laden interpretations of classical opera to covers of 1960s pop standards like Chubby Checker's "The Twist" and Lou Christie's "Lightnin' Strikes". He is remembered in the United States as one of David Bowie's backup singers for a 1979 performance on Saturday Night Live.
Nomi died in 1983 at the age of 39 as a result of complications from AIDS. He was one of the earliest known figures from the arts community to die from the disease.
Klaus Nomi Tracks
Sort by
Cold Song
Valentine's Day
Silent Night
Nomi Song
Death
Lightning Strikes
You Don't Own Me
King Arthur - Cold Song
Keys of Life
Wasting My Time
Cold Song
Der Nussbaum (from Myrthen)
Klaus Nomi Links
