Eduardo Sainz de la MazaBorn 5 January 1903. Died 5 December 1982
Eduardo Sainz de la Maza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80d65ae6-59d6-44de-beba-62a0e3ee26ef
Eduardo Sainz de la Maza Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Sáinz de la Maza (5 January 1903 – 5 December 1982) was a Spanish composer. Born in Burgos, he was brother of Regino Sáinz de la Maza. Composing for the Classical Guitar, some of his notable works include the suite Platero y yo for guitar, and Campanas del Alba. He died in Barcelona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eduardo Sainz de la Maza Tracks
Sort by
Campanas al alba
Eduardo Sainz de la Maza
Campanas al alba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Campanas al alba
Performer
Last played on
Eduardo Sainz de la Maza Links
Back to artist