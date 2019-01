Eduardo Sáinz de la Maza (5 January 1903 – 5 December 1982) was a Spanish composer. Born in Burgos, he was brother of Regino Sáinz de la Maza. Composing for the Classical Guitar, some of his notable works include the suite Platero y yo for guitar, and Campanas del Alba. He died in Barcelona.

