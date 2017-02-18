Andy FraserEnglish bassist, member of Free. Born 7 August 1952. Died 16 March 2015
Andy Fraser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/80d52dce-c242-4367-8ccb-0d3abb7b956c
Andy Fraser Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew McLan Fraser (3 July 1952 – 16 March 2015) was an English songwriter and bass guitarist whose career lasted over forty years, and includes two spells as a member of the rock band Free, which he helped found in 1968, aged 15.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Fraser Tracks
Sort by
Shock Treatment (feat. Andy Fraser)
Chris Spedding
Shock Treatment (feat. Andy Fraser)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr3nq.jpglink
Shock Treatment (feat. Andy Fraser)
Last played on
Beautiful
Andy Fraser
Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful
Last played on
Andy Fraser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist