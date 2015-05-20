Tim Eriksen
Tim Eriksen Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Eriksen is an American musician, musicologist, and professor. He is the leader of the band Cordelia's Dad, a solo artist, and was a performer and consultant for the award-winning soundtrack of the film Cold Mountain.
10,000 Miles
Tim Eriksen
10,000 Miles
10,000 Miles
May Song
Tim Eriksen
May Song
May Song
Castle By The Sea
Eliza Carthy
Castle By The Sea
Castle By The Sea
Farewell To Old Bedford
Tim Eriksen
Farewell To Old Bedford
Farewell To Old Bedford
Leave Your Lights On
Tim Eriksen
Leave Your Lights On
Leave Your Lights On
Trad: Oh Death
Tim Eriksen
Trad: Oh Death
Trad: Oh Death
Every Day Is Three
Tim Eriksen
Every Day Is Three
Every Day Is Three
Poor Honest Men
Tim Eriksen
Poor Honest Men
Poor Honest Men
Am I born to die
Tim Eriksen
Am I born to die
Am I born to die
O Death
Tim Eriksen
O Death
O Death
Every sound below
Tim Eriksen
Every sound below
Every sound below
