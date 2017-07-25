Cannibal & the Headhunters were an American band from East Los Angeles. They were one of the first Mexican-American groups to have a national hit record, "Land of a Thousand Dances", recorded on the Rampart label. They were the opening act on The Beatles' second American tour, backed up by the King Curtis band. They played at the historic Shea Stadium concert from August 15 to August 30 during the 1965 tour that was headlined by The Beatles.