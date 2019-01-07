Sheryl Crow Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheryl Suzanne Crow (born February 11, 1962) is an American musician, singer-songwriter and actress. Her music incorporates elements of pop, rock, country, and blues. She has released ten studio albums, four compilations, two live albums, and has contributed to a number of film soundtracks. Her songs include "All I Wanna Do", "If It Makes You Happy", "My Favorite Mistake" and the theme song for the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. She has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Crow has garnered nine Grammy Awards (out of 32 nominations) from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
In addition to her own work, Crow has performed with the Dixie Chicks, Emmylou Harris, the Rolling Stones, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Nicks, Michael Jackson, Steve Earle, Prince, Eric Clapton, Luciano Pavarotti, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, John Mellencamp, B.B. King, George Strait, Tony Bennett, Kid Rock, Sting, Vince Gill, Albert Lee and Zucchero Fornaciari, among others. She has also performed backing vocals for Tina Turner, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Belinda Carlisle, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, Neal Schon, and Michael Jackson.
- Sheryl Crow Acoustic Session!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567vb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567vb1.jpg2017-06-18T11:55:00.000ZSheryl Crow performs two songs for the Michael Ball Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0567tcp
- How does Sheryl Crow write a hit single?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567vnj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567vnj.jpg2017-06-18T11:52:00.000ZSheryl Crow chats to Richard Madeley about writing music and performing livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0567tc9
- Sheryl Crow: 'I have to educate my kids about Michael Jackson!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053cm0j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053cm0j.jpg2017-05-19T07:31:00.000ZChris and Sheryl Crow share their Michael Jackson stories.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053ckwj
- Sheryl Crow chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b0zp8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b0zp8.jpg2014-11-04T17:02:00.000ZThe singer chats about her latest album, Feels Like Home.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02b123c
- Sheryl Crow is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rzqrr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rzqrr.jpg2014-02-09T20:59:00.000ZPhil Little in Aldershot nominates Sheryl Crow for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rzqry
