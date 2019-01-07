Sheryl Suzanne Crow (born February 11, 1962) is an American musician, singer-songwriter and actress. Her music incorporates elements of pop, rock, country, and blues. She has released ten studio albums, four compilations, two live albums, and has contributed to a number of film soundtracks. Her songs include "All I Wanna Do", "If It Makes You Happy", "My Favorite Mistake" and the theme song for the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. She has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Crow has garnered nine Grammy Awards (out of 32 nominations) from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

In addition to her own work, Crow has performed with the Dixie Chicks, Emmylou Harris, the Rolling Stones, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Nicks, Michael Jackson, Steve Earle, Prince, Eric Clapton, Luciano Pavarotti, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, John Mellencamp, B.B. King, George Strait, Tony Bennett, Kid Rock, Sting, Vince Gill, Albert Lee and Zucchero Fornaciari, among others. She has also performed backing vocals for Tina Turner, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Belinda Carlisle, Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker, Neal Schon, and Michael Jackson.