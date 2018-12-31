Erol Alkan
1974-05-30
Erol Alkan (born 30 May 1974) is a London-based electro DJ of Turkish Cypriot descent.
Erol Alkan on Trash: "You scratch your head, like, how did that happen?"
2017-11-20
Erol chats about club night Trash, where Lauren played one of her first gigs in London.
Erol Alkan on Trash: “You scratch your head, like, how did that happen?”
Erol Alkan - Hall Of Fame
2014-10-27
DJ, producer and Phantasy Records boss Erol Alkan joins Pete Tong's Hall Of Fame
Erol Alkan - Hall Of Fame
Erol Alkan Tracks
Spectrum New Master
Erol Alkan
Spectrum New Master
Spectrum New Master
Spectrum
Erol Alkan
Spectrum
Spectrum
Silver Echoes Radio Edit
Erol Alkan
Silver Echoes Radio Edit
Silver Echoes Radio Edit
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
Erol Alkan, Joey Negro, James Lavelle, PBR Streetgang, Vox Low, Zombies In Miami, Andy Blake, bawrut and Identified Patient
Unknown venue, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
2018-10-27T10:58:03
27
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
