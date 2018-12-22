Arthur FreedBorn 9 September 1894. Died 12 April 1973
Arthur Freed
1894-09-09
Arthur Freed Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Freed (September 9, 1894 – April 12, 1973) was an American lyricist and Hollywood film producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Arthur Freed Tracks
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Good Morning
Good Morning
Good Morning
Singin' in the Rain
Arthur Freed
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' In The Rain
Singin' In The Rain
Singin' In The Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Singin' in the Rain
Broadway Melody Ballet
Broadway Melody Ballet
Broadway Melody Ballet
Would You?
Would You?
Would You?
You Were Meant For Me
You Were Meant For Me
You Were Meant For Me
Beautiful Girl
Beautiful Girl
Beautiful Girl
Should I?
Should I?
Should I?
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
Make 'em Laugh
Make 'em Laugh
Make 'em Laugh
All I Do Is Dream Of You
All I Do Is Dream Of You
All I Do Is Dream Of You
Fit as a Fiddle (and Ready for Love)
Fit as a Fiddle (and Ready for Love)
Fit as a Fiddle (and Ready for Love)
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
Make 'Em Laugh
Make 'Em Laugh
Make 'Em Laugh
