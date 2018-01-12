Michael Symmons RobertsBorn 1963
Michael Symmons Roberts
1963
Michael Symmons Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Symmons Roberts FRSL (born 1963 in Preston, Lancashire) is a British poet.
He has published seven collections of poetry, all with Cape (Random House), and has won the Forward Prize, the Costa Book Award and the Whitbread Prize for Poetry, as well as major prizes from the Arts Council and Society of Authors. He has been shortlisted for the T. S. Eliot Prize, the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Ondaatje Prize. He has also written novels, libretti and texts for oratorios and song cycles. He regularly writes and presents documentaries and dramas for broadcasting and is Professor of Poetry at Manchester Metropolitan University.
Michael Symmons Roberts Tracks
Mancunian Miserere
The moon became a man today (from Sacrifice)
