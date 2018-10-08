John AbercrombieBorn 16 December 1944. Died 22 August 2017
John Abercrombie
1944-12-16
John Abercrombie Biography (Wikipedia)
John Laird Abercrombie (December 16, 1944 – August 22, 2017) was an American jazz guitarist. His work explored jazz fusion, free jazz, and avant-garde jazz. Abercrombie studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. He was known for his understated style and his work with organ trios.
John Abercrombie Tracks
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Give or Take
Joseph Tawadros
Give or Take
Give or Take
Love Song
John Abercrombie
Love Song
Love Song
Jamala
John Abercrombie
Jamala
Jamala
Ballade No.26
John Abercrombie
Ballade No.26
Ballade No.26
Nightlake
John Abercrombie
Nightlake
Nightlake
The Touch Of Your Lips
John Abercrombie
The Touch Of Your Lips
The Touch Of Your Lips
Sunday School
John Abercrombie
Sunday School
Sunday School
Even Steven
John Scofield
Even Steven
Even Steven
Forbidden Fruit
John Abercombie, Jack DeJohnette, Joseph Tawadros, Joseph Tawadros & John Patitucci
Forbidden Fruit
Forbidden Fruit
Water Games (Part One)
Jarek Śmietana
Water Games (Part One)
Water Games (Part One)
Timeless
John Abercrombie
Timeless
Timeless
Lillekort
Jan Garbarek, John Abercorombie, Nana Vasconcelos, Jan Garbarek, John Abercrombie & Naná Vasconcelos
Lillekort
Lillekort
Composer
Cego Aderaldo
Jan Garbarek
Cego Aderaldo
Cego Aderaldo
Lillekort
Jan Garbarek
Lillekort
Lillekort
Lillekort
Jan Garbarek
Lillekort
Lillekort
Consolation
Kenny Wheeler
Consolation
Consolation
Gimme Five
Mark Feldman
Gimme Five
Gimme Five
November
John Abercrombie
November
November
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
Kenny Wheeler
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
3/4 In The Afternoon
Kenny Wheeler
3/4 In The Afternoon
3/4 In The Afternoon
Crosstown Traffic
The Gil Evans Orchestra
Crosstown Traffic
Crosstown Traffic
Late Night Passenger
Ralph Towner / John Abercrombie, Ralph Towner & John Abercrombie
Late Night Passenger
Late Night Passenger
Performer
Walter Pigeon
John Abercrombie
Walter Pigeon
Walter Pigeon
Prelude
John Abercrombie
Prelude
Prelude
Evensong
John Abercrombie
Evensong
Evensong
Red And Orange
John Abercrombie
Red And Orange
Red And Orange
