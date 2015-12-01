King ChipBorn 20 October 1986
King Chip
1986-10-20
King Chip Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Jawanzaa Worth (born October 20, 1986), known by his stage name King Chip (formerly Chip tha Ripper), is an American hip hop recording artist from Cleveland, Ohio. He is notable for his collaborations with longtime friend and fellow Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi.
