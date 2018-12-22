Blackfoot SueFormed 1970. Disbanded 1977
Blackfoot Sue
1970
Blackfoot Sue Biography (Wikipedia)
Blackfoot Sue was a British pop / rock band, formed in 1970 by the twin brothers Tom and David Farmer and Eddie Golga. A single released in August 1972, "Standing in the Road" on the Jam label No. JAM 13, reached number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. Lack of further tangible success left them labelled as one-hit wonders. However, they did have another record enter the UK Singles Chart. "Sing Don't Speak" reached number 36 in December 1972. In November 1972, they appeared on the German television programme, Disco. Further unsuccessful singles appeared on the DJM and MCA labels. According to Allmusic, "they were written off as a teen sensation and broke up in 1977".
Standing In The Road
Sing Don't Speak
