Julia Fischer (born 15 June 1983 in Munich) is a German classical violinist and pianist. She is widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 21st century and an excellent pianist. On 1 January 2008, Fischer performed the Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor by Camille Saint-Saëns as a violinist and Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor as a pianist at a concert evening at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt which very rarely occurs. Apart from having a busy schedule as a violinist with up to 80 concerts a year she has a half-time professorship at the Munich University of Music and Performing Arts.