Daniel "Dee" Snider (born March 15, 1955) is an American singer-songwriter, screenwriter, radio personality, and actor. Snider came to prominence in the early 1980s as lead singer and songwriter of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. He was ranked 83 in the Hit Parader's Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time.
Upcoming Events
8
Aug
2019
Dee Snider, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Grand Magus, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
8
Aug
2019
7
Nov
2019
Dee Snider, Buckcherry, Michael Monroe, Skam, Zodiac Mindwarp, Praying Mantis, Toseland, Dear Superstar, Chemia, Those Damn Crows, Hand of Dimes, Killcode, These Wicked Rivers, Hollowstar, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Evyltyde, At The Sun, Pulverise, Devilfire, Kikamora, Gin Annie, Cadence Noir, Wicked Stone, Ethyrfield, White Raven Down, Tomorrow is lost, Ravenbreed and Black Tree Vultures
Unknown venue, Norwich, UK
